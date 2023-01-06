Jane Tufnell Buys 2,850 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Jane Tufnell bought 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £5,101.50 ($6,146.39).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

OIT traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 181 ($2.18). 145,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,244. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 181 ($2.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £199.77 million and a PE ratio of 742.71.

