Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. 1,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Jollibee Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

Get Jollibee Foods alerts:

Jollibee Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.