Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42.24 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded down 29.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $42.24 million and $126,484.95 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 58.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00039755 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00235084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.28190006 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $152,622.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

