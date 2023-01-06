Jula Inrig Sells 2,051 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 796,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,776,000 after purchasing an additional 684,503 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

