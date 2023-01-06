Jula Inrig Sells 2,051 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 796,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,776,000 after purchasing an additional 684,503 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

