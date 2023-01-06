Kava Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39.89 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Kava has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $239.69 million and approximately $39.89 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 370,101,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,096,399 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

