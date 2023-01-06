Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $182,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock opened at $450.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.85.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

