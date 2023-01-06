Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.22

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.22 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 53.06 ($0.64). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 54.36 ($0.65), with a volume of 3,293 shares trading hands.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £97.07 million and a PE ratio of 15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.21.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.
