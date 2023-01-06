KlayUniverse Price Up 3.8% This Week (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $960.63 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.05663378 USD and is up 79.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,832.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

