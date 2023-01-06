Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $630.30

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 630.30 ($7.59) and traded as high as GBX 662 ($7.98). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 656.60 ($7.91), with a volume of 1,527,926 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 780 ($9.40) to GBX 680 ($8.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 617.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 630.49. The stock has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,215.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 2,768 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($7.42), for a total transaction of £17,050.88 ($20,543.23).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

