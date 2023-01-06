LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Stock Price Up 1.2%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.91. Approximately 19,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 14,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 24.57% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $39,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

