Legend of RPS Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Legend of RPS has a market cap of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00445148 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.87 or 0.01751480 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,102.71 or 0.30412097 BTC.

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars.

