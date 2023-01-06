Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Shares Down 4%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.45 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.05). 68 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.64 ($0.06).

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.28.

