Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,027,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,625,000 after purchasing an additional 469,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after buying an additional 795,503 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,308,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,459,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,305,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,459,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,428,300 shares of company stock worth $190,624,417. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.