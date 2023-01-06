Liquity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $285,240.54 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00003495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $52.55 million and $285,240.54 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00443970 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.81 or 0.02250417 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,078.71 or 0.30331584 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,880,029 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.