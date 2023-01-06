Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $153.35 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 773,943,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 773,899,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0028747 USD and is up 7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $278.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
