Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.52.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $200.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

