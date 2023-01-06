Lumi Credits Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,058.46 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $2,058.46 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

