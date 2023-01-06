M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.45 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.65). Approximately 29,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 18,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.66).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.27.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

