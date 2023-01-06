Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on January 27th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

MGU stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 222,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

