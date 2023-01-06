Magic Internet Money (MIM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $169,056.60

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $169,056.60 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005885 BTC on popular exchanges.

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

