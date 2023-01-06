Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.82 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $55.82 million and $72,053.17 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00038955 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00233331 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001799 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $78,593.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

