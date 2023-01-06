MAP Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $132,310.88 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $56.30 million and approximately $132,310.88 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

