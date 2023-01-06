Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 12.1% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Trading Up 3.3 %

MA traded up $11.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,207. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $342.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.