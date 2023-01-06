Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $488.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.64 and a 200-day moving average of $417.57. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $490.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.