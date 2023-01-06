Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 150.6% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 138,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

