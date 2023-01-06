Matthew Prince Sells 74,710 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $2,264,560.32.

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16.

On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76.

On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $2,401,282.56.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. 5,450,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,553. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

