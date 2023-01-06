Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 342 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $38,950.38.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $37,407.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $38,167.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $44,733.60.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $46,854.00.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.02. 27,530,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,234,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $337.00. The company has a market cap of $344.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.24). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $2,082,000. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $2,147,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.73.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

