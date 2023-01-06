MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE CMU opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

