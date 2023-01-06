MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

MGM opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

