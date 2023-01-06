Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as low as C$0.40. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 25,035 shares traded.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a market cap of C$54.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50.

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

