Mirada (LON:MIRA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Mirada Plc (LON:MIRA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36), with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.39).

Mirada Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Mirada

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV and broadcast markets in Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company's products include Iris ecosystem that offers a platform for front and back-end application; UX Evolver, a back-end tool; Iris OTT, a platform that delivers content to viewers; Iris AMS, an assets workflow manager; and editorial services to transform their catalogue into opportunities.

