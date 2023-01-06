Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

