Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Invests $276,000 in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,584,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Antero Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

