Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises approximately 3.4% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,304,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CF Industries by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.