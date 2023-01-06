Moonbeam Price Hits $0.32 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $156.28 million and $5.02 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00068630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00059720 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000223 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003865 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 492,310,425 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

