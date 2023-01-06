Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX) Trading 1.5% Higher

Motley Fool Next Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFX – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.44. 19,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 17,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Motley Fool Next Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Next Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Next Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.