Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Up 6%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) shares were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 104,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 98,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
Read More
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.