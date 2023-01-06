Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Up 6%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) shares were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 104,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 98,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

