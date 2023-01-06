MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 8.2% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 32,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,303,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of MultiPlan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $731.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $250.45 million for the quarter.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 53.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

