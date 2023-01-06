N Anthony Coles Sells 50,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

N Anthony Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 494,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

