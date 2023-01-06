Nano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $92.30 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00004093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,924.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00446717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00924553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00115279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00597082 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00252615 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.