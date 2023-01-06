Nasstar (LON:NASA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.75

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.15). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 6,100 shares.

Nasstar Trading Down 87.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £78.62 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.75.

Nasstar Company Profile

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

Further Reading

