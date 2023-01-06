Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $5,509.89 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00109865 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00197300 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040020 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,227,036 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

