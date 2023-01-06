Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.94 million and $6,658.15 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00110038 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00200264 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,228,954 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

