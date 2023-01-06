Naviter Wealth LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 79.6% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of 3M by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 150.0% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 24,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.91. 22,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.71. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The company has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

