New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Trading Up 1.5%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 5,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

