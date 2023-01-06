NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NXGPF. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,600 ($67.47) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($74.70) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.59) to GBX 7,000 ($84.34) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,273.00.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Friday. NEXT has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $68.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

