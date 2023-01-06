NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $588,577.76

NFT (NFT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. NFT has a market cap of $588,577.76 and approximately $2,576.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00038896 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018861 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00233661 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01601844 USD and is up 6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,576.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.