Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NUO opened at $12.90 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
