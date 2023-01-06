Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NUO opened at $12.90 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $163,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

