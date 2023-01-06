NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $39.92 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, NXM has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $39.92 or 0.00235324 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $263.27 million and approximately $66,669.52 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040981 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018625 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

