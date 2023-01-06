NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $39.99 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $39.99 or 0.00235611 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $263.71 million and approximately $66,772.37 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 39.26087963 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $65,563.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

